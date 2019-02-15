Music

Moving Panoramas Album Review

In Two (Modern Outsider)

By Libby Webster, Fri., Feb. 15, 2019

Moving Panoramas' One grappled with effects of trauma, but In Two looks at how fully life blooms in the aftermath – good and bad. The Austin trio-turned-quintet picks up where the shoegaze-imbued reverie on their 2015 debut left off. On opener "Baby Blues," frontwoman Leslie Sisson marvels at the cyclical nature of it all, but with a more ambitious, decadent fuzz. "Home Alone" recalls mid-Aughts surf rock, while the upbeat drumming and summery sheen on "On Hold" belie darker lyrics. In Two momentarily dips into a romantic Fifties groove on "Forever Gone," a sway at odds with the opening line, "What's the point of waking up?" The jangling pop on "Dance Floor" feels like the closest a Moving Panoramas song has ever come to being carefree, a rallying cry for letting loose. The final two tracks employ guest vocalists, with Nada Surf's Matthew Caws on "In Tune" and A Giant Dog's Sabrina Ellis lending her grit to "Whiskey Fight," but Sisson's voice still rings singular. Her ethereal intonation, soaked in reverb, sounds otherworldly, lending a digestible distance to Moving Panoramas' sound. In Two glides through unthinkable upheavals with a gentle ease, the interior anxieties and doubts whispering at the edges of a glimmering, haunted, pop dreaminess.

****

