Music

Our Music Critics Pick Their Top 10 Austin Albums of 2018

80 local picks from Molly Burch to Brownout

By Greg Beets, Thomas Fawcett, Raoul Hernandez, Abby Johnston, Rachel Rascoe, Tim Stegall, Michael Toland, Jay Trachtenberg, and Greg Beets, Fri., Dec. 28, 2018


Greg Beets

1) Young Mothers, Morose (Self Sabotage)

2) Christeene, Basura (Fix My Dick)

3) Will Courtney, Crazy Love (Super Secret)

4) Exhalants (Self Sabotage)

5) Borzoi, A Prayer for War (12XU)

6) Sabbath Crow, Carrion Highway Weird Sun (Altercation)

7) Sungod, Wave Refraction (Holodeck)

8) Molly Burch, First Flower (Captured Tracks)

9) Idle Déclassé, Deathless,.. Born to Win (Kritics Choice)

10) Crack Pipes, Fake Eyelashes (Super Secret)

Thomas Fawcett

1) Abhi the Nomad, Marbled (Tommy Boy)

2) Adrian Quesada/Various Artists, Look at My Soul: The Latin Shade of Texas Soul (Nacional/Amazon Original)

3) Brownout, Fear of a Brown Planet (Fat Beats)

4) Charley Crockett, Lonesome as a Shadow (Son of Davy)

5) Third Root, Trill Pedagogy: Summer Semester/Fall Semester

6) Curtis Roush, Cosmic Campfire Music (Modern Outsider)

7) Christeene, Basura (Fix My Dick)

8) Superfónicos, Suelta (Discos Fónicos)

9) Greyhounds, Cheyenne Valley Drive (Bud's Recording Services)

10) Golden Dawn Arkestra, Children of the Sun (Nine Mile)

Raoul Hernandez

1) Charley Crockett, Lonesome as a Shadow (Son of Davy)

2) Brownout, Fear of a Brown Planet (Fat Beats)

3) Shakey Graves, Can't Wake Up (Dualtone)

4) Christy Hays, River Swimmer (Nine Mile)

5) Abhi the Nomad, Marbled (Tommy Boy)

6) Sungod, Wave Refraction (Holodeck)

7) Kinky Friedman, Circus of Life (Echo Hill)

8) Molly Burch, First Flower (Captured Tracks)

9) Portrayal of Guilt, Let Pain Be Your Guide (Gilead Media)

10) Songs of Life & Death: An Izzy Cox Tribute Album, Vol. I

Abby Johnston

1) Molly Burch, First Flower (Captured Tracks)

2) Brownout, Fear of a Brown Planet (Fat Beats)

3) Hovvdy, Cranberry (Double Double Whammy)

4) Okkervil River, In the Rainbow Rain (ATO)

5) Mobley, Fresh Lies, Vol. I (Violent Films)

6) Shakey Graves, Can't Wake Up (Dualtone)

7) White Denim, Performance (City Slang)

8) Erika Wennerstrom, Sweet Unknown (Partisan)

9) Golden Dawn Arkestra, Children of the Sun (Nine Mile)

10) Charley Crockett, Lonesome as a Shadow (Son of Davy)


Rachel Rascoe

1) Sun June, Years (Keeled Scales)

2) Molly Burch, First Flower (Captured Tracks)

3) Caroline Says, No Fool Like an Old Fool (Western Vinyl)

4) Hovvdy, Cranberry (Double Double Whammy)

5) Jess Williamson, Cosmic Wink (Mexican Summer)

6) White Denim, Performance (City Slang)

7) Mélat, Move Me II: The Present (Blackwhitegoldville)

8) RF Shannon, Trickster Blues (Cosmic Dreamer)

9) Batty Jr., Wormholes

10) Future Museums, Rosewater Ceremony (Holodeck)

Tim Stegall

1) Eric Hisaw Band, Street Lamp (Reservation Radio)

2) Sweethearts, Traces of Time (Eccentric Pop)

3) Sniper 66, Annihilator (Evacuate)

4) Willie Nelson, Last Man Standing (Legacy)

5) Alejandro Escovedo, The Crossing (Yep Roc)

6) Jesse Dayton, The Outsider (Blue Élan)

7) Crack Pipes, Fake Eyelashes (Super Secret)

8) Kathy & the Kilowatts, Premonition of Love (Nola Blue)

9) Uncle Pie Hole

10) Asleep at the Wheel, New Routes (Bismeaux/Thirty Tigers)

Michael Toland

1) Young Mothers, Morose (Self Sabotage)

2) Jon Lundbom Quartet, Live at Monks (MonksLive)

3) Chris Cogburn/Ingebrigt Håker Flaten/Bob Hoffnar/Henry Kaiser, En las Montañas de Excesos (Self Sabotage)

4) Mr. Lewis & the Funeral 5, Before the World Beat You Down (Chicken Ranch)

5) Golden Dawn Arkestra, Children of the Sun (Nine Mile)

6) Autumn Fakes, A Sequence of Cheers for Cause and Effect

7) Exhalants (Self Sabotage)

8) Single Lash, Providence (Holodeck)

9) Bridge Farmers

10) Nori, Bruise Blood

Jay Trachtenberg

1) Brownout, Fear of a Brown Planet (Fat Beats)

2) Golden Dawn Arkestra, Children of the Sun (Nine Mile)

3) Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Downey to Lubbock (Yep Roc)

4) Floyd Domino, Floyd Domino's All-Stars (Golliber)

5) Mobley, Fresh Lies, Vol. I (Violent Films)

6) Andre Hayward & Chris Jones, Way Back Home

7) Coffee Sergeants, Phantom Verses

8) Wood & Wire, North of Despair (Blue Corn)

9) Mien (Rocket Recordings)

10) Aaron Lack's VibeTet, Lovely Night (Millard Street)

A version of this article appeared in print on December 28, 2018 with the headline: Austin Top 10s

