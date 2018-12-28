Best Live Music Performances of 2018
The bands and venues that kept our critics on their feet
By Greg Beets, Thomas Fawcett, Doug Freeman, Christina Garcia, Dan Gentile, Abby Johnston, Alejandra Ramirez, Rachel Rascoe, Kahron Spearman, Tim Stegall, Jeremy Steinberger, Michael Toland, Jay Trachtenberg, and Libby Webster, Fri., Dec. 28, 2018
Best Roadshow
Greg Beets: Dream Syndicate, 3ten ACL Live
Thomas Fawcett: Residente, ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Doug Freeman: Paul Simon Farewell Tour, Erwin Center
Christina Garcia: Electric Wizard, Stubb's (Levitation)
Dan Gentile: Max Richter performs Sleep, Bass Concert Hall (SXSW)
Abby Johnston: St. Vincent, ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Alejandra Ramirez: Paul McCartney, Zilker Park (ACL Fest)
Rachel Rascoe: Angel Olsen, Paramount Theatre
Kahron Spearman: Kendrick Lamar, Circuit of the Americas
Tim Stegall: MC50, Mohawk
Jeremy Steinberger: Ezra Collective and Moses Boyd, the Main II (SXSW)
Michael Toland: Broken Shadows, North Door
Jay Trachtenberg: Janelle Monáe, Zilker Park (ACL Fest)
Libby Webster: Yo La Tengo, Mohawk
Best Local Show
Greg Beets: Diamond Smugglers, Spider House Ballroom
Thomas Fawcett: Black Pumas, Antone's
Doug Freeman: Alta Mesa, Harvest Thieves, and Jonathan Terrell, White Horse
Christina Garcia: Knos, Plush
Dan Gentile: Switched On Ensemble live scores Akira, Austin School of Film
Abby Johnston: Molly Burch, Barracuda
Alejandra Ramirez: Shakey Graves, Stubb's
Rachel Rascoe: Lou Rebecca, Mohawk
Kahron Spearman: Tomar & the FCs, Continental Club
Tim Stegall: Pistolators, Carousel Lounge
Jeremy Steinberger: Pnthn and BluMoon, New Guild Co-op
Michael Toland: Meet Your Death, Beerland
Jay Trachtenberg: Jimmie Vaughan Trio with Mike Flanigin, C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Libby Webster: Sun June, Mohawk
Local Act You Saw the Most
Greg Beets: John-Pauls
Thomas Fawcett: Black Pumas
Doug Freeman: Christy Hays
Christina Garcia: Black Angels
Dan Gentile: DJ Lord Highpockets
Abby Johnston: Delicate Boys
Alejandra Ramirez: Brownout
Rachel Rascoe: Why Bonnie
Kahron Spearman: Tomar & the FCs
Tim Stegall: Pistolators
Jeremy Steinberger: Pnthn
Michael Toland: Ingebrigt Håker Flaten
Jay Trachtenberg: Denny Freeman
Libby Webster: Being Dead
Local Venue You Visited the Most
Greg Beets: Kick Butt Coffee
Thomas Fawcett; ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Doug Freeman: Sam's Town Point
Christina Garcia: Cheer Up Charlies
Dan Gentile: Kinda Tropical
Abby Johnston: Electric Church
Alejandra Ramirez: Come & Take It Live
Rachel Rascoe: Cheer Up Charlies
Kahron Spearman: ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Tim Stegall: Carousel Lounge
Jeremy Steinberger: Mohawk
Michael Toland: Beerland
Jay Trachtenberg: Continental Club
Libby Webster: Cheer Up Charlies
Best New Local Act
Greg Beets: Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band
Thomas Fawcett: Blackillac
Doug Freeman: Sun June
Christina Garcia: TC Superstar
Dan Gentile: Black Pumas
Abby Johnston: Hovvdy
Rachel Rascoe: Christelle Miller
Jeremy Steinberger: Pnthn
Michael Toland: Exhalants
Jay Trachtenberg: Black Pumas
Libby Webster: Van Mary
R.I.P.
Marty Balin, Hamiet Bluiett, Ponty Bone, Henry Butler, Don Cherry, Roy Clark, "Fast" Eddie Clarke, Danny Ray Texas, Steve Dean, DJ Blu Jemz, DJ Ready Red, Bob Dorough, Dennis Edwards, Nokie Edwards, Clarence Fountain, Hardy Fox, Aretha Franklin, Seth Gibbs, Jerry González, Hosea Hargrove, Roy Hargrove, Brian Henry Hooper, Scott Hutchison, Gene "El Gusano" Jaimez, Jóhann Jóhannsson, Spencer P. Jones, Mike Kennedy, Tony Kinman, Craig Mack, Hugh Masekela, Draylen Mason, Mac Miller, Matt "Guitar" Murphy, Janka Nabay, Dolores O'Riordan, MC Overlord, Micael Priest, Tomasz Stanko, John "Jabo" Starks, Charles Neville, Jalaluddin Mansur Nuriddin, Luis "Louie" Ramirez, Otis Rush, Conway Savage, Pete Shelley, Mark E. Smith, Yvonne Staples, Richard Swift, Cecil Taylor, Threadgill's WHQ, Tony Joe White, Nancy Wilson