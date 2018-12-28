Music

Best Live Music Performances of 2018

The bands and venues that kept our critics on their feet

By Greg Beets, Thomas Fawcett, Doug Freeman, Christina Garcia, Dan Gentile, Abby Johnston, Alejandra Ramirez, Rachel Rascoe, Kahron Spearman, Tim Stegall, Jeremy Steinberger, Michael Toland, Jay Trachtenberg, and Libby Webster, Fri., Dec. 28, 2018


Electric Wizard at Stubb’s (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

Best Roadshow

Greg Beets: Dream Syndicate, 3ten ACL Live

Thomas Fawcett: Residente, ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Doug Freeman: Paul Simon Farewell Tour, Erwin Center

Christina Garcia: Electric Wizard, Stubb's (Levitation)

Dan Gentile: Max Richter performs Sleep, Bass Concert Hall (SXSW)

Abby Johnston: St. Vincent, ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Alejandra Ramirez: Paul McCartney, Zilker Park (ACL Fest)

Rachel Rascoe: Angel Olsen, Paramount Theatre

Kahron Spearman: Kendrick Lamar, Circuit of the Americas

Tim Stegall: MC50, Mohawk

Jeremy Steinberger: Ezra Collective and Moses Boyd, the Main II (SXSW)

Michael Toland: Broken Shadows, North Door

Jay Trachtenberg: Janelle Monáe, Zilker Park (ACL Fest)

Libby Webster: Yo La Tengo, Mohawk

Best Local Show

Greg Beets: Diamond Smugglers, Spider House Ballroom

Thomas Fawcett: Black Pumas, Antone's

Doug Freeman: Alta Mesa, Harvest Thieves, and Jonathan Terrell, White Horse

Christina Garcia: Knos, Plush

Dan Gentile: Switched On Ensemble live scores Akira, Austin School of Film

Abby Johnston: Molly Burch, Barracuda

Alejandra Ramirez: Shakey Graves, Stubb's

Rachel Rascoe: Lou Rebecca, Mohawk

Kahron Spearman: Tomar & the FCs, Continental Club

Tim Stegall: Pistolators, Carousel Lounge

Jeremy Steinberger: Pnthn and BluMoon, New Guild Co-op

Michael Toland: Meet Your Death, Beerland

Jay Trachtenberg: Jimmie Vaughan Trio with Mike Flanigin, C-Boy's Heart & Soul

Libby Webster: Sun June, Mohawk

Local Act You Saw the Most

Greg Beets: John-Pauls

Thomas Fawcett: Black Pumas

Doug Freeman: Christy Hays

Christina Garcia: Black Angels

Dan Gentile: DJ Lord Highpockets

Abby Johnston: Delicate Boys

Alejandra Ramirez: Brownout

Rachel Rascoe: Why Bonnie

Kahron Spearman: Tomar & the FCs

Tim Stegall: Pistolators

Jeremy Steinberger: Pnthn

Michael Toland: Ingebrigt Håker Flaten

Jay Trachtenberg: Denny Freeman

Libby Webster: Being Dead

Local Venue You Visited the Most

Greg Beets: Kick Butt Coffee

Thomas Fawcett; ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Doug Freeman: Sam's Town Point

Christina Garcia: Cheer Up Charlies

Dan Gentile: Kinda Tropical

Abby Johnston: Electric Church

Alejandra Ramirez: Come & Take It Live

Rachel Rascoe: Cheer Up Charlies

Kahron Spearman: ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Tim Stegall: Carousel Lounge

Jeremy Steinberger: Mohawk

Michael Toland: Beerland

Jay Trachtenberg: Continental Club

Libby Webster: Cheer Up Charlies

Best New Local Act

Greg Beets: Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band

Thomas Fawcett: Blackillac

Doug Freeman: Sun June

Christina Garcia: TC Superstar

Dan Gentile: Black Pumas

Abby Johnston: Hovvdy

Rachel Rascoe: Christelle Miller

Jeremy Steinberger: Pnthn

Michael Toland: Exhalants

Jay Trachtenberg: Black Pumas

Libby Webster: Van Mary


Micael Priest

R.I.P.

Marty Balin, Hamiet Bluiett, Ponty Bone, Henry Butler, Don Cherry, Roy Clark, "Fast" Eddie Clarke, Danny Ray Texas, Steve Dean, DJ Blu Jemz, DJ Ready Red, Bob Dorough, Dennis Edwards, Nokie Edwards, Clarence Fountain, Hardy Fox, Aretha Franklin, Seth Gibbs, Jerry González, Hosea Hargrove, Roy Hargrove, Brian Henry Hooper, Scott Hutchison, Gene "El Gusano" Jaimez, Jóhann Jóhannsson, Spencer P. Jones, Mike Kennedy, Tony Kinman, Craig Mack, Hugh Masekela, Draylen Mason, Mac Miller, Matt "Guitar" Murphy, Janka Nabay, Dolores O'Riordan, MC Overlord, Micael Priest, Tomasz Stanko, John "Jabo" Starks, Charles Neville, Jalaluddin Mansur Nuriddin, Luis "Louie" Ramirez, Otis Rush, Conway Savage, Pete Shelley, Mark E. Smith, Yvonne Staples, Richard Swift, Cecil Taylor, Threadgill's WHQ, Tony Joe White, Nancy Wilson

A version of this article appeared in print on December 28, 2018 with the headline: Critics Poll

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Top 10s 2018
The Top 10 Austin News Milestones of 2018
The Top 10 Austin News Milestones of 2018
Days like these

Mike Clark-Madison, Dec. 28, 2018

More by Greg Beets
Texas Platters
Fastball
All the Pain Money Can Buy 20th Anniversary Edition (Record Review)

Nov. 30, 2018

Texas Platters
Shmu
Lead Me to the Glow (Record Review)

Oct. 26, 2018

More by Thomas Fawcett
Top 10 Box Sets of 2018
Charles Bradley
Black Velvet Deluxe Box (Record Review)

Dec. 7, 2018

Friday ACL Fest 2018 Record Reviews
Curtis Roush
Cosmic Campfire Music (Record Review)

Oct. 12, 2018

More by Doug Freeman
You Can’t Judge a Book by Its Cover
My Years With Townes Van Zandt
Twenty years with Townes Van Zandt riding shotgun

Dec. 21, 2018

Honky-Tonk Soul Man Charley Crockett Makes His Move
Honky-Tonk Soul Man Charley Crockett Makes His Move
The singer's long road to Austin

Dec. 14, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Top 10s 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Willie Nelson & Family New Year w/ Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Particle Kid at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Charley Crockett, Jaime Wyatt at Antone's Nightclub
Har Mar Superstar
at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
Lucas Hudgins
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
Lonesome Dave Fisher
at Antone's Records
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  