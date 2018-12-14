Music

This Will Destroy You

New Others Part One (Dark Operative)

Reviewed by Michael Toland, Fri., Dec. 14, 2018

Texas Platters

Veteran CenTex instrumental combo This Will Destroy You continues putting its own spin on post-rock cliches with fifth LP New Others Part One. Chief composers Jeremy Galindo and Christopher King pursue a cinematic feel herein, creating a symphonic shoegaze that paints aural pictures in the mind's eye. Guitars sound like keyboards, dissonance creates overtones that feel like string arrangements, and the songs indulge in the usual soft/loud dynamics only when it feels natural to do so. Thus, the shift in "Syncage" and "Weeping Window" from shimmering soundscapes to pounding doom feels less boilerplate and more organic. The psychedelic rocktronica of "Like This" and "Allegiance" comes off like soundtrack music to movies only Galindo and King have seen. "Go Away Closer" proffers the band's strongest hooks, setting itself up to be a lighter-waving set ender. Tight musicianship and flamboyant songcraft show off an ambition beyond merely mastering the band's chosen milieu. TWDY doesn't reinvent the wheel here, but it definitely makes it spin like a dream.

***

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More This Will Destroy You
Fun Fun Fun Fest 2014 Sunday Reviews
This Will Destroy You

Michael Toland, Nov. 7, 2014

Texas Platters
This Will Destroy You
Live in Reykjavik, Iceland (Record Review)

Michael Toland, Nov. 29, 2013

More Music Reviews
Top 10 Box Sets of 2018
The Beatles
The White Album (Super Deluxe) (Record Review)

Abby Johnston, Dec. 7, 2018

Top 10 Box Sets of 2018
R.E.M.
The Best of R.E.M. at the BBC (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Dec. 7, 2018

More by Michael Toland
Top 10 Box Sets of 2018
The Art Ensemble of Chicago and Associated Ensembles
The Art Ensemble of Chicago and Associated Ensembles (Record Review)

Dec. 7, 2018

Texas Platters
Mr. Lewis & the Funeral 5
Before the World Beat You Down (Record Review)

Nov. 30, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

This Will Destroy You

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Black Pistol Fire, Blackillac, Emily Wolfe
at The Scoot Inn
Generation Axe feat. Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt, Tosin Abasi at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
The Lovely Sparrows (album release), Linen Closet, Dead Recipe at Barracuda
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  