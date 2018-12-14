Sheverb
Chapter One
Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Dec. 14, 2018
Spaghetti Western opener "Side Saddle Strut" sets the scene for Sheverb's debut as Betty Benedeadly, Xina Ocasio, and Fern Rojas set off across a psychedelic desert. The Austin trio's instrumental warps and riffs run variations on a theme, most interesting in the heavier shudder of "Thunder Lizard" and slow, heated whips of "Western Leone." There comes a point when riding the trail wears thin against a repetitive musical landscape. Sheverb's soundtrack wants for a narrative.