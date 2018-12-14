Music

Nagavalli

Immersion

Reviewed by Christina Garcia, Fri., Dec. 14, 2018

Texas Platters

On the singer's first full-length since 2012 debut Eastern Soul, Nagavalli Medicharla plunges into her classical Indian training for a deeply spiritual, meditative offering. Often, contemporary Eastern soul fuses to secular, English-language lyrics, Latin rock, and pop; but Nagavalli eschews the Austin dialect for her native tongue, emoting full-throated and singularly driven by melody. The gripping drone of the stringed tantu vadya, the bell and bass tones of the tabla (Shiv Naimpally), the enchanting sitar (Indrajit Banerjee), pedal steel (Gary Newcomb), and keyboard (Stefano Intelisano) embody a philosophical tradition wherein music from without ushers the listener to a pure music within. Nagavalli intones ancient Sanskrit chants by Indian mystics Saint Kabir and Meera Bai, weaving devotional songs called bhajans into one tranquil, continuous hymn. Concluding on the crescendo of "Jhini Re Jhini," which portrays life as thin and fragile as a worn sheet, Nagavalli stimulates hypnotic devotion.

***

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Ingebrigt Håker Flaten’s Village Songs
Den Signede Dag (Record Review)

Michael Toland, Jan. 26, 2018

Texas Platters
Mother Falcon
Good Luck Have Fun (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Oct. 23, 2015

More by Christina Garcia
Top 10 Box Sets of 2018
David Bowie
Loving the Alien (1983-1988) (Record Review)

Dec. 7, 2018

Texas Platters
Samantha Glass
Nine Memories Between Impression & Imprint (Record Review)

Nov. 9, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Nagavalli

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Black Pistol Fire, Blackillac, Emily Wolfe
at The Scoot Inn
Generation Axe feat. Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt, Tosin Abasi at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
The Lovely Sparrows (album release), Linen Closet, Dead Recipe at Barracuda
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  