Music

I Want My All ATX: Austin Artists Revisit the 80s

I Want My All ATX: Austin Artists Revisit the 80s

Reviewed by Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., Nov. 30, 2018

Texas Platters

Beginning with its eponymous first volume in 2013, the All ATX endeavor today maintains the local measure for showcasing Austin artists old and new in the best possible light. Throwing around well-heeled covers well north of standards status, the homegrown series introduces or re-introduces scene stalwarts through songs that immediately make the bearer worth sampling. Previous time capsule homages re-envisioned classic canons: 2014's All-ATX British Invasion, 2015's All Along the Moontower: Austin Gets Psychedelic, the blues-rock pairings of 2016's Low Down Violet Crown, and last year's Back to the Armadillo.

Now arrives the series' most unique and arguably best installment, I Want My All ATX: Austin Artists Revisit the 80s.

Despite the fact he sang on the original, Joe Ely's vanilla reworking of the Clash's "Should I Stay or Should I Go" constitutes a misstep right out of the gate, but all's forgiven when Golden Dawn Arkestra follows up with funk aplomb on "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," which retains the original's lilt by substituting taut bass struts for synth lines. Shinyribs and Van Wilks serve up a bluesy slather, the former smearing greasy Southern brass on Peter Gabriel's "Sledgehammer" and the latter slinger cooking up ZZ Top-like guitar pyrotechnics on Robert Palmer's "Bad Case of Loving You." Shakey Graves rids the vehement coolness of John Waite's "Missing You" via bedridden heartbreak and throat-heaved cries, while Mélat lifts Hall & Oates' silky "One on One" to soulful, joie de vivre altitudes.

Electro plumes and interstellar frequencies float Sydney Wright's rendition of Queen and David Bowie's "Under Pressure," then Vallejo loosens the disco-leavened "Another One Bites the Dust" with freewheeling percussion that feeds playfully Freddie Mercury histrionics. James Speer dazzles on piano behind the Talking Heads' "Burning Down the House," but Water & Rust's and Geoff Kaiser's higher power reveries rein in Eighties epics "Pride (In the Name of Love)" and "In Your Eyes." Mobley, Night Glitter, Octopus Project, and Alesia Lani further tickle the 21 tracks herein.

You, too, will want your All ATX.

****

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
The Dirty River Boys
Mesa Starlight (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Nov. 23, 2018

Texas Platters
The Band of Heathens
A Message From the People Revisited (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Nov. 23, 2018

More by Alejandra Ramirez
Texas Platters
Nori
Bruise Blood (Record Review)

Nov. 23, 2018

Texas Platters
Doyle Bramhall II
Shades (Record Review)

Oct. 26, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

I Want My All ATX: Austin Artists Revisit the 80s

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Seven Lions, Jason Ross, AU5
at Emo's
Asadi
at Empire Control Room
The Nightowls, Otis Wilkins at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  