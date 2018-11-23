Music

The Dirty River Boys

Mesa Starlight

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Nov. 23, 2018

Texas Platters

Beers and fists raised from the outset of roguish Pogues/Celtic punk kick "Wild of Her Eyes," the Dirty River Boys' third long-player rolls behind amped guitars and fiddle-fired energy. The Austin-via-El Paso quartet understands barroom anthems, from the Waylon-esque "Backside of Uppers" to the modern Texas country rise of "Shine," but like most barroom anthems, none of the songs strike as specifically memorable beyond the next morning. "Cheyenne" cuts mean strings, "Western Star" slings an Eighties rocker, and "F.T.W." roars with a diesel burn.

**.5

Dirty River Boys

