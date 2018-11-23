Music

Nori

Bruise Blood

Reviewed by Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., Nov. 23, 2018

Texas Platters

Three-note motifs reverberate like loose, wooden foot boards as Akina Adderley's haunting tenor invokes a sparkling overture that crescendos into a brass maelstrom of unresolved tension on opener "The Dream." When "dreams lay in the casket," there's pain and uncertainty, both feelings that metastasize in Nori's political jazz manifesto Bruise Blood. While 2016 debut World Anew spun Afro-Cuban and Korean transcendence, the locals' sophomore album peers inward. Behind their frontwoman, the group contemplates our country's bruised history by attempting to untangle decaying bedlam. Flickering tom-toms catch fire alongside Erik Telford's trumpet bursts in "Wildfire," which smolders like Nick Litterski's Fender Rhodes plumes on "Crash and Burn." In protest song "The Walk," bassist Aaron Allen and drummer Andy Beaudoin march like a funeral procession and perfectly complement the sprawled, free-jazz dissonance of "The Star Spangled Banner" contextualizing a national quagmire thanks to the added lyrics of Civil War poet Oliver Wendell Holmes. Ethereal string instrumentation glides in a sweeping lilt on "Prelude," which carries over into "Ballad," wherein Adderley laments, "I'll decay, if you take away my dream."

****

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Nori
Texas Platters
Nori
World Anew (Record Review)

Jay Trachtenberg, Sept. 9, 2016

Texas Platters
deEP end
Nori, Bamako Airlines, Hecho in Austin, Schisms (Record Review)

Chase Hoffberger, Sept. 27, 2013

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Willie Nelson
My Way (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Nov. 9, 2018

Texas Platters
The Young Mothers
Morose (Record Review)

Michael Toland, Sept. 7, 2018

More by Alejandra Ramirez
Texas Platters
Doyle Bramhall II
Shades (Record Review)

Oct. 26, 2018

Texas Platters
The Bright Light Social Hour
Missing Something (Record Review)

Oct. 26, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Nori

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
The Wind & the Wave, Swells, Shawn James
at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
Slaid Cleaves
at Saxon Pub
Warren Hood
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  