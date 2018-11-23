All of Jana Horn's songs are likely best served in hand-sewn fabric packaging. Thus was the delivery of the serene songwriter's fall tour tape, now up online to finally leave an eponymous digital footprint of her half-decade in Austin music, including membership with Knife in the Water and past act Reservations. In five tracks, Horn's softly arresting arrangements leave space for a carefully placed cadence and intuitive melodies. Recorded in two days, the deconstructed pop tracks tell slow-paced tales under Horn's wise tone. Pondering power and exposure, she "looked inside the maker's mouth" on presidential election-inspired take "News," later asking to "pull back the hair of his majesty" on "NY." In other words, pay no attention to that man behind the curtain! Standout "New Religion" shows the ambling, post-punk effects of collaborator Adam Jones' main act Deep Time. Like noted influence and outsider folk hero Sibylle Baier, Horn seems less concerned with putting out a glossy album package, and more with making simple songs that stick.