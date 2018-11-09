Music

Willie Nelson

My Way (Legacy)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Nov. 9, 2018

Texas Platters

Since 1978 blockbuster Stardust, Willie Nelson has maintained a consistent diligence to recording standards and tribute LPs, most at least worthwhile if not revelatory. Taking on Frank Sinatra with his latest homage platter, Nelson, 85, rightly doesn't try matching the velvet richness of "The Voice," but instead finds his own unique inroads to a well-trodden catalog. The country sovereign's immaculate phrasing, sincere handling of the songbook, and experienced vocal feel on the material find enough spectacular moments worth revisiting. The surprising Caribbean rhythm running under "It Was a Very Good Year," downright jaunty take on "Blue Moon," and always notable Norah Jones duet on "What Is This Thing Called Love" rise above, but the closing title track makes the album. Nelson works through "My Way" with an understated tenderness, the years on his voice seeping into the song like distinctly familiar but unplaceable aroma, and emerges triumphant without the overwrought bravado.

***

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Willie Nelson
Texas Platters
Willie Nelson
Last Man Standing (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, May 11, 2018

Texas Platters
Willie Nelson
God's Problem Child (Record Review)

Raoul Hernandez, April 28, 2017

More Music Reviews
Saturday ACL Fest 2018 Record Reviews
Ruston Kelly
Dying Star (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Oct. 12, 2018

Saturday ACL Fest 2018 Record Reviews
Trampled by Turtles
Life Is Good on the Open Road (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Oct. 12, 2018

More by Doug Freeman
Medeski’s Mad Skillet
Medeski’s Mad Skillet
UtopiaFest, Sat. November 3, 10pm

Nov. 2, 2018

Valerie June
Valerie June
UtopiaFest, Sat. November 3, 8pm

Nov. 2, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Willie Nelson

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Hippo Campus, The Districts
at Stubb's
Booker T. Jones, Tomar & the FCs at Antone's Nightclub
Sandy (Alex G), Half Waif at Barracuda
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  