Music

The Crack Pipes

Fake Eyelashes (Super Secret Records)

Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., Nov. 9, 2018

Texas Platters

Much has changed since the Crack Pipes' previous release, 2005's Beauty School. First and foremost, extraordinary guitarist Billysteve Korpi beat cancer, but at the same time, recording home Sweatbox Studios ceased. And if a 2005 rocked by the Iraq War, Hurricane Katrina, and the American political pendulum swinging hard right doesn't seem chaotic enough, 2018 feels suitably PTSD-riddled for all.

With Beauty School, vinylized last year by Super Secret Records' reissue subsidiary Sonic Surgery, singer Ray Colgan, Korpi, drummer Mike Corwin, bass plucker Nick Moulos, and keyboardist Coby Cardosa proved that the locals possessed a huge, wide-ranging musical scholarship and they were gonna use it. The resultant art-garage squall took in a broad stylistic sweep. As Colgan says, "Yes, I love Captain Beefheart, but I also love Louis Armstrong." Songwriting became the focus, and the album showed the Crack Pipes to be the true sons of the Lord High Fixers, Austin's previous garage rock kings.

Thirteen years later – and 23 into their career – the group retains the same quintet that crafted its four previous studio full-lengths. Songs begun in 2007 remained, joined by fresh material from Estuary Recording Facility, and now Fake Eyelashes picks up where its predecessor left off – highlighting both song craft and genre hopping. Special guests aid the sonic expansion: Enduro/the Damn Times/Transgressors guitarist Chad Nichols drops in on the opening jangle-pop title track, the überfunky "Sha-Zam" features Riley Osbourne's thick Hammond organ, a Funkadelic-tinged "Giraffe" boasts remarkable free jazz sax skronk from Gospel Truth/Art Acevedo's Mark Tonucci, and the Fifties-flavored "Sea of Beverly" lilts behind Ro-Tel & the Hot Tomatoes' Milaka Falk's oohs and aahs.

The remaining seven titles veer all over the art-garage firmament. Frat rock riffer "Lil' Cheetah," soul clapper "Bang Bang Bangs," and statement of purpose "My Underground" all move and groove. Yet it's that interplay between the core Crack Pipes instrumentalist – especially Korpi's articulate, inventive six-stringing – and Colgan's sanctified church vocalising that remains the front-and-center of Fake Eyelashes.

Alongside fellow Aughties garage-punk heroes the White Stripes, the Crack Pipes continue to prove this music needn't stay stuck in 1965. Fake Eyelashes continues pouring and mixing new and exciting hues on garage punk's palette. We're the better for it.

****

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Crack Pipes
Texas Platters
The Crack Pipes
Beauty School (Record Review)

Michael Toland, Oct. 20, 2017

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Charlie Belle
Like I Love This (Record Review)

Rachel Rascoe, Oct. 26, 2018

Texas Platters
Upper Reality
Holy Mountain Wata (Record Review)

Rachel Rascoe, Oct. 26, 2018

More by Tim Stegall
The Byrds' <i>Sweetheart of the Rodeo</i> Turns 50
The Byrds' Sweetheart of the Rodeo Turns 50
The landmark album spins at the Moody Theater via two of its makers and their virtuosic friends

Nov. 9, 2018

That Nasty Ol’ Johnny Rotten
That Nasty Ol’ Johnny Rotten
Prince of the punks returns with PiL

Oct. 25, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Crack Pipes

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Hippo Campus, The Districts
at Stubb's
Booker T. Jones, Tomar & the FCs at Antone's Nightclub
Sandy (Alex G), Half Waif at Barracuda
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  