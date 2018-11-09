Music

Texacala Jones

Pony Island Express (Bearwhale Records)

Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., Nov. 9, 2018

Texas Platters

Linda "Texacala Jones" Yacoubian cut an enormous swath across Eighties L.A. punk rock in the notorious Tex & the Horseheads, a whiskey-and-pills-drenched fusion of the Ramones, Rolling Stones, and the most deep woods honky-tonk twang imaginable. Tunes like "Oh, Mother" resonated with a lacerating, Gothic thrust that thrills to this day. Relocated to Austin in the mid-Nineties, her very first LP totally under her name indicates no desire to tame her wayward musical M.O. in any way. A cast of local underground luminaries, including Chronicle Accounting Assistant Chelsea Taylor playing some of her father Jesse's guitars and amps, plus Chaindrive/Butthole Surfers/We Are the Asteroid bassist Nathan Calhoun, back Jones' pitchy, idiosyncratic warble. Moods range from punk power chords with jangle seasoning ("Wavey") to shuffling organ folk ("Roadside Blues") and country goth ("Center of the Sun") to biker-psych ("Invisible Eye"), with mordant nursery rhyme "Cemetery" closing each side in drastically different versions.

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Charlie Belle
Like I Love This (Record Review)

Rachel Rascoe, Oct. 26, 2018

Texas Platters
Upper Reality
Holy Mountain Wata (Record Review)

Rachel Rascoe, Oct. 26, 2018

More by Tim Stegall
The Byrds' <i>Sweetheart of the Rodeo</i> Turns 50
The Byrds' Sweetheart of the Rodeo Turns 50
The landmark album spins at the Moody Theater via two of its makers and their virtuosic friends

Nov. 9, 2018

That Nasty Ol’ Johnny Rotten
That Nasty Ol’ Johnny Rotten
Prince of the punks returns with PiL

Oct. 25, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Texacala Jones

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Hippo Campus, The Districts
at Stubb's
Booker T. Jones, Tomar & the FCs at Antone's Nightclub
Sandy (Alex G), Half Waif at Barracuda
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  