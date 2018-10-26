Music

Upper Reality

Holy Mountain Wata

Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Oct. 26, 2018

Texas Platters

High-flying futurism grounded in elastic electro-soul, third EP Holy Mountain Wata finds multi-instrumentalist Jessica Bathea building her most distinct celestial aesthetic. "Remember" sets the singer's values of individualism and aligned chakras, delivered in lush neo-soul and spoken verse. Bassline and synth hold down hypnotic psychedelic texture ("Oh My Goodness") amid warped sampling ("Slowly"). The six-minute title track fulfills the Frisco native's lyrical intentions: "I am going to successfully go inside this realm."

****

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Upper Reality
Texas Platters
Upper Reality
Upper Reality (Record Review)

Kahron Spearman, Dec. 1, 2017

Texas Platters
Upper Reality
Silver (Record Review)

Kahron Spearman, Dec. 23, 2016

More Music Reviews
Friday ACL Fest 2018 Record Reviews
Curtis Roush
Cosmic Campfire Music (Record Review)

Thomas Fawcett, Oct. 12, 2018

Saturday ACL Fest 2018 Record Reviews
Trampled by Turtles
Life Is Good on the Open Road (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Oct. 12, 2018

More by Rachel Rascoe
Music on the Page at the Texas Book Festival
Music on the Page at the Texas Book Festival
Music books strut their feminism, hip-hop, and emo

Oct. 26, 2018

ACL Live Review: Neighbor Lady
Live Shot: Neighbor Lady
Athens country-indie rockers connect

Oct. 8, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Upper Reality

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Cloud Nothings, Curved Light
at Barracuda
Benjamin Booker, Bully, Tele Novella at Mohawk
KT Tunstall, Maddie Ross
at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  