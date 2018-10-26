Upper Reality
Holy Mountain Wata
Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Oct. 26, 2018
High-flying futurism grounded in elastic electro-soul, third EP Holy Mountain Wata finds multi-instrumentalist Jessica Bathea building her most distinct celestial aesthetic. "Remember" sets the singer's values of individualism and aligned chakras, delivered in lush neo-soul and spoken verse. Bassline and synth hold down hypnotic psychedelic texture ("Oh My Goodness") amid warped sampling ("Slowly"). The six-minute title track fulfills the Frisco native's lyrical intentions: "I am going to successfully go inside this realm."