The Bright Light Social Hour
Missing Something (Modern Outsider)
Reviewed by Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., Oct. 26, 2018
Three years after sophomore opus Space Is Still the Place broke orbit, TBLSH shows no plans for touchdown as they continue gliding across the cosmos. On EP Missing Something, bassist Jack O'Brien, guitarist Curtis Roush, and drummer Joseph Mirasole man the ship, but the newest crew member, keyboardist Edward Braillif, makes his presence felt. Bonham beats and neon guitar coalesce in the title track, but effervescent synths pop like extraterrestrial signal interference, echoing the hallucinatory moments of Pink Floyd. Roush's six-string plumes convulse distorted accents in standout track "Trip With Lola," while the indie bounce and pop impulses of "Alternate Loving" forgo the band's roots in Seventies jam rock. The tensile bloom of "Past the Edge of Time" warp-speeds to astral turbulence in "Inside Out," a point of no return.