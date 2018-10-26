Jane Ellen Bryant
Let Me Be Lost (Birdsong)
Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Oct. 26, 2018
In a playful pop declaration of self-worth, Jane Ellen Bryant finds power in personal multiplicity. Building on past rock comparisons to Sheryl Crow, the Austin songwriter aims at St. Vincent's high-gloss production ("Take Me as I Am") to launch her third collection. Punchy banger "Attention" takes the cake, seconded by fluttery Sixties twanger "Too Smooth." A piano ballad and glitzy Nineties crossover stretch thematically, but the five tracks get a point across: There are many sides to Jane Ellen Bryant.