Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Oct. 26, 2018

Texas Platters

In a playful pop declaration of self-worth, Jane Ellen Bryant finds power in personal multiplicity. Building on past rock comparisons to Sheryl Crow, the Austin songwriter aims at St. Vincent's high-gloss production ("Take Me as I Am") to launch her third collection. Punchy banger "Attention" takes the cake, seconded by fluttery Sixties twanger "Too Smooth." A piano ballad and glitzy Nineties crossover stretch thematically, but the five tracks get a point across: There are many sides to Jane Ellen Bryant.

***.5

