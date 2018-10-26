Music

Immortal Guardian

Age of Revolution (M-Theory Audio)

Reviewed by Michael Toland, Fri., Oct. 26, 2018

Texas Platters

Power metal remains inherently ridiculous: overheated singing, gonzo instrumentalisms, bombastic lyrics. So it takes real skill and conviction to go so far over the top that you're back on the bottom. Austin's own Immortal Guardian has both in spades. Singer Carlos Zema's range moves from guttural growl to ambulance siren with little effort, and primary composer Gabriel Guardian gained infamy for his ability to shred on guitar and keyboards simultaneously. That faith in metal majesty puts Age of Revolution across. Expert technique wouldn't save the rampaging "Never to Return" or the anthemic "Aeolian" if Zema didn't sing like he means it and Guardian didn't build them up like he was conducting a symphony. Skeptics might scoff whether all this sound and fury signifies anything, but even non-headbangers may find Immortal Guardian's ability to stride confidently across the widest of wide screens impressive.

***

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Immortal Guardian
Texas Platters: Summer Breeze
Immortal Guardian
Revolution Part 1 (Record Review)

Kevin Curtin, Aug. 21, 2015

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Bridge Farmers
Bridge Farmers (Record Review)

Christina Garcia, Sept. 7, 2018

Texas Platters
ST 37
ST 37 (Record Review)

Michael Toland, Aug. 10, 2018

More by Michael Toland
ACL Live Review: Thunderpussy
Live Shot: Thunderpussy
When they write their “Thunderstruck,” ladies will be golden

Oct. 15, 2018

ACL Review: Durand Jones & the Indications
Live Shot: Durand Jones
Indiana soul throwbacks hit their marks despite no hits

Oct. 14, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Immortal Guardian

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Cloud Nothings, Curved Light
at Barracuda
Benjamin Booker, Bully, Tele Novella at Mohawk
KT Tunstall, Maddie Ross
at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  