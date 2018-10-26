Music

Doyle Bramhall II

Shades (Provogue)

Reviewed by Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., Oct. 26, 2018

Texas Platters

Doyle Bramhall II isn't just a blues musician anymore. While the genre veils itself in sepia tones, Shades, like 2016's exemplary Rich Man – Bramhall's solo album reboot after a 16-year absence – takes on new life. For decades, blues predetermined the Texan's future, but now it simply informs an entirely new whole.

Make no mistake: The guitar remains the Arc Angel's main form of expression, but Shades sounds seamlessly like an obsessing perfectionist reinventing and redefining their longstanding relationship with album-oriented blues. The split-second hi-hat splash and bass drum oscillation on album opener "Love and Pain," and the gelatinous flange-tremolo guitar part on "The Night" pop as tiny but true details of care and nuance – carved into the song's melodic chassis with X-Acto knives.

Compared to the subtle African accents of Rich Man, Bramhall's debut for Netherlands imprint Provogue renders maximalist ascension: Fuzz becomes as textured as sandpaper on the Greyhounds-assisted "Live Forever," a torrential Hendrix-taming blurs into an elegant string sweep on "London to Tokyo," and Rubber Soul folk and Sgt. Pepper's psych commingle in "Consciousness." Meanwhile, broader genre sweeps include Eric Clapton on the Philly soul-assisted "Everything You Need" and the "Live and Let Die"-tinged brass maelstrom of "Parvanah," which thrusts off the proverbial cliff with each note breaking like a sonic boom.

Beneath the musical matte lies a brooding yarn about solitude and getting older. Gentle keys cradle DBII's weary manifesto about "someone lost, something gained" through age in "Break Apart to Mend." And his looming 50th is juxtaposed on "Live Forever" and a closing cover of Bob Dylan's "Going Going Gone," the former wrapped in triumphant zeal and the latter injected with impotent rage. With Shades, Doyle Bramhall II is at his most open and vulnerable. (Antone's hosts a two-night album release show for Doyle Bramhall II, Oct. 30-31. Emily Gimble opens Tuesday and C.C. Adcock's Lafayette Marquis warms up Wednesday.)

****

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Doyle Bramhall II
The Rebirth of Doyle Bramhall II
The Rebirth of Doyle Bramhall II
For his first solo LP in 15 years, Eric Clapton’s top lieutenant may have put out the blues album of 2016

Alejandra Ramirez, Nov. 18, 2016

Doyle Bramhall II Record Review
Doyle Bramhall II Record Review
Rich Man (Concord)

Raoul Hernandez, Nov. 18, 2016

More Music Reviews
Sunday ACL Fest 2018 Record Reviews
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes (Record Review)

Isabella Castro-Cota, Oct. 12, 2018

Sunday ACL Fest 2018 Record Reviews
Travis Scott
Astroworld (Record Review)

Kahron Spearman, Oct. 12, 2018

More by Alejandra Ramirez
ACL Live Review: Shawn Mendes
Live Shot: Shawn Mendes
Nothing holding this Canadian crooner back

Oct. 15, 2018

ACL Live Review: Chvrches
Live Shot: Chvrches
Glaswegians glitter anthemic

Oct. 14, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Doyle Bramhall II

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Cloud Nothings, Curved Light
at Barracuda
Benjamin Booker, Bully, Tele Novella at Mohawk
KT Tunstall, Maddie Ross
at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  