Music

Cherubs

Short of Popular (Sonic Surgery)

Reviewed by Greg Beets, Fri., Oct. 26, 2018

Texas Platters

Initially released by homegrown label Trance Syndicate in 1996, this odds-and-sods collection arrived not long after Cherubs disintegrated in the wake of high-water mark Heroin Man. Now that the Austin noise-rock trio has reunited, Short of Popular plays as more than a lament for what might have been. Recorded at Sweatbox Studio in a dilapidated Downtown building owned by the man Dick Cheney shot in the face, these 13 tracks strip the band's brutal cohesion down to its essence. 1993 single "Carjack Fairy," later covered by Red Fang and Triac, embodies the tension between skull-boring rumble and the high-pitched yowls of guitarist/vocalist Kevin Whitley. The strength of Heroin Man cast-asides "Orange Julius" and "Dazy" testifies to the prolificacy of the band's early Nineties throughput. A Diddley-esque rendition of "I Want Candy" and postapocalyptic lounge take on Sinatra's "How Little We Know" garnish fulmination with levity.

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Cherubs
Cherubs Flourish in the Afterlife at SOS Fest
Cherubs Flourish in the Afterlife at SOS Fest
"We didn’t want to be a Cherubs cover band playing Heroin Man over and over for people"

Greg Beets, Nov. 4, 2016

Worst Tour Stories Ever
Worst Tour Stories Ever
The road goes on forever and the party never ends

July 8, 2016

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Alejandro Escovedo
The Crossing (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, Sept. 28, 2018

Texas Platters
Borzoi
A Prayer for War (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, Sept. 28, 2018

More by Greg Beets
Friday ACL Fest 2018 Record Reviews
David Byrne
American Utopia (Record Review)

Oct. 5, 2018

Sunday ACL Fest 2018 Record Reviews
Neighbor Lady
Maybe Later (Record Review)

Oct. 5, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Cherubs

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Cloud Nothings, Curved Light
at Barracuda
Benjamin Booker, Bully, Tele Novella at Mohawk
KT Tunstall, Maddie Ross
at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  