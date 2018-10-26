Charlie Belle
Like I Love This
Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Oct. 26, 2018
Returning from a set of buzzy 2015 EPs, the local brother-sister duo ditches their label and revisits adolescence. Sticking to simple acoustics, the pair induces the twinkle and turbulence of early-Aughts indie. Jendayi Bonds, 21, deals soulful vox and bright guitar on high school returns "Growing Pains" and "Essay." A light percussive touch from drummer Gyasi Bonds, 18, lends a tranquil melodicism. Produced by Blue October's Matt Noveskey, Like I Love This shakes off some youthful squeaky clean-ness.