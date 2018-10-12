Sunday ACL Fest 2018 Picks
Sunday handicapping for ACL Fest weekend two
Fri., Oct. 12, 2018
Davie11:30am, BMI stage
New Jersey native James David Treadwell comes by his talent through family connections. His grandmother Genee Harris hit with "Bye Bye Elvis" in the Fifties, and his preacher father led the family church band. Both sacred and secular inform 2017 debut EP Black Gospel Vol. 1, a soul stew with limbs in Motown, Stax, and modern R&B. – Michael Toland
School of Rock
(12:30pm, Austin Kiddie Limits stage) Showcasing the next crop of Austin musicians – before they become jaded and delusional.
Flor de Toloache2:15pm, Tito's stage
The future of mariachi is two X chromosomes, as proved by this all-female ensemble from NYC. Fusing traditional mariachi with stunning vocal harmonies and an eclectic stylistic mix from jazz to punk and rock & roll, they intersperse genre classics with covers of Nirvana and Bob Dylan. These chicas have the chops and charm to win over any crowd. – Thomas Fawcett
B.A.G.3pm, BMI stage
San Francisco's Blimes Brixton (born Sam McDonald) and Seattle's Gabrielle Kadushin (Gifted Gab) take turns spitting, with the latter's stream-of-consciousness raps juxtaposing the former's song-style flows. 2017's "Come Correct" introduces the unbothereds: "I've been amazing/ It's been debated/ They love to hate it." This year's "Nasty" continues the theme with "never let another punk bitch slip past me" through old-school scratching. – Isabella Castro-Cota
Elle King3pm, HomeAway stage
Since brashly bursting on the scene with her 2012 debut EP, Elle King has polished her fierce sound into crossover pop without sacrificing her uncompromising attitude and style. Sophomore LP, Shake the Spirit unloads this fall as follow-up to breakout Love Stuff, the new tunes showcasing a powerful, soul-shaking turn in her post-divorce defiance. – Doug Freeman
Moses Sumney4pm, Tito's stage
Ghanaian-American Moses Sumney creates longing, beautiful, soulful music. After a promising EP, 2017 LP Aromanticism showcases his ability to discuss the jagged difficulties and definitions of love and relationships within an ever-changing Tinder/Bumble universe. This year's extended play, Black in Deep Red, 2014, traffics socially conscious protestations. – Kahron Spearman
Vince Staples6pm, American Express stage
Long Beach native Vince Staples rose to public consciousness on notable features for the Odd Future collective and a collaborative mixtape with recently deceased rapper/producer Mac Miller. The MC ascended atop solid debut EP, Hell Can Wait, and first major label full-length, the critically acclaimed Summertime '06. Staples pulled from house and Detroit techno for Big Fish Theory, one of 2017's best releases. – Kahron Spearman
St. Vincent7:00pm, HomeAway stage
Dallas siren Annie Clark shifts her stage presentation with every album. Choreographed dance moves, immobile and unflinching stares, full band or solo, whatever setup she trots out for ACL will star face-melting guitar and feature a set highlighting the gossamer pop of 2017's Masseduction, her fifth LP. – Abby Johnston
Shakey Graves7pm, Barton Springs stage
Austin’s Alejandro Rose-Garcia broke his own mold with new LP Can't Wake Up, spreading his increasingly complex characters over a panoramic indie rock sound. – Kevin Curtin
