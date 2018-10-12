Davie

New Jersey native James David Treadwell comes by his talent through family connections. His grandmother Genee Harris hit with "Bye Bye Elvis" in the Fifties, and his preacher father led the family church band. Both sacred and secular inform 2017 debut EP, a soul stew with limbs in Motown, Stax, and modern R&B. –

School of Rock

(12:30pm, Austin Kiddie Limits stage) Showcasing the next crop of Austin musicians – before they become jaded and delusional.

Flor de Toloache

The future of mariachi is two X chromosomes, as proved by this all-female ensemble from NYC. Fusing traditional mariachi with stunning vocal harmonies and an eclectic stylistic mix from jazz to punk and rock & roll, they intersperse genre classics with covers of Nirvana and Bob Dylan. These chicas have the chops and charm to win over any crowd. –

B.A.G.

San Francisco's Blimes Brixton (born Sam McDonald) and Seattle's Gabrielle Kadushin (Gifted Gab) take turns spitting, with the latter's stream-of-consciousness raps juxtaposing the former's song-style flows. 2017's "Come Correct" introduces the unbothereds: "I've been amazing/ It's been debated/ They love to hate it." This year's "Nasty" continues the theme with "never let another punk bitch slip past me" through old-school scratching. –

Elle King

Since brashly bursting on the scene with her 2012 debut EP, Elle King has polished her fierce sound into crossover pop without sacrificing her uncompromising attitude and style. Sophomore LP,unloads this fall as follow-up to breakout, the new tunes showcasing a powerful, soul-shaking turn in her post-divorce defiance. –

Moses Sumney

Ghanaian-American Moses Sumney creates longing, beautiful, soulful music. After a promising EP, 2017 LPshowcases his ability to discuss the jagged difficulties and definitions of love and relationships within an ever-changing Tinder/Bumble universe. This year's extended play,, traffics socially conscious protestations. –

Vince Staples

Long Beach native Vince Staples rose to public consciousness on notable features for the Odd Future collective and a collaborative mixtape with recently deceased rapper/producer Mac Miller. The MC ascended atop solid debut EP,, and first major label full-length, the critically acclaimed. Staples pulled from house and Detroit techno for, one of 2017's best releases. –

St. Vincent

Dallas siren Annie Clark shifts her stage presentation with every album. Choreographed dance moves, immobile and unflinching stares, full band or solo, whatever setup she trots out for ACL will star face-melting guitar and feature a set highlighting the gossamer pop of 2017's, her fifth LP. –

Shakey Graves

Austin’s Alejandro Rose-Garcia broke his own mold with new LP, spreading his increasingly complex characters over a panoramic indie rock sound. –