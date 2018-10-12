Music

ACL Fest Interview: Charley Crockett

Local country-soul man samples his wares on the BMI stage

By Doug Freeman, Fri., Oct. 12, 2018


Photo by Todd V. Wolfson
The San Benito native spent over a decade traveling and busking across the U.S. and Europe, honing his suave roots blend of country, soul, honky-tonk, and blues

Charley Crockett

Noon, BMI stage

Charley Crockett may be Austin's best kept secret. Despite living the past three years on the Eastside, the 34-year old troubadour rarely plays locally, even as his national profile has risen. The San Benito native spent over a decade traveling and busking across the U.S. and Europe, honing his suave roots blend of country, soul, honky-tonk, and blues.

"I played the streets for my entire 20s, so I feel I got a late start," he offers. "There was a moment where I got tired of sleeping on floors and squatting in warehouses. I really survived for years off the goodwill of other people, and I appreciate that. Up to a certain point, I was just imagining my talent being discovered by somebody who would change everything for me."

Crockett landed a management deal in New York, but balked at signing over his publishing, and instead retreated to Northern California to wait out his contract. When he re-emerged in Texas, he began a relentless recording streak that hearkened the yearly releases of classic country artists, unloading four albums in the past three years. Each LP showcased another side of the songsmith, from the soulful In the Night to last year's mix of covers Lil G.L.'s Honky Tonk Jubilee, and this year's four-star set of originals, Lonesome as a Shadow.

"I did the record deal stuff in my 20s where I didn't have creative control, and I wasn't ready for that," he admits. "The music business behaves in a way these days where they really want you to promote a record for two years, and there's an overemphasis on original material. I think it's really hard to reinvent the wheel. I write out of a traditional format.

"I learned that on the street: that the better handle I got on traditional music, the better I'd be able to express myself with the songs I'm trying to write."

Check out our daily ACL coverage with previews, reviews, interviews, photos, and more.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Charley Crockett
Texas Platters
Charley Crockett
Lonesome as a Shadow (Record Review)

Raoul Hernandez, May 11, 2018

More by Doug Freeman
Saturday ACL Fest 2018 Record Reviews
Ruston Kelly
Dying Star (Record Review)

Oct. 12, 2018

Saturday ACL Fest 2018 Record Reviews
Trampled by Turtles
Life Is Good on the Open Road (Record Review)

Oct. 12, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Charley Crockett, ACL Music Fest 2018, ACL Fest 2018, Lonesome as a Shadow

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Longhorn City Limits w/ Old 97's, Django Walker
at LBJ Lawn
Mini Mansions, Go Fever
at Barracuda
X________X, Suspirians, Gospel Truth, ImposterBoys at Beerland
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  