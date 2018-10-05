Music

ACL Fest Interview: Durand Jones & the Indications

Soul quintet blesses the fest

By Thomas Fawcett, Fri., Oct. 5, 2018


An eponymous debut on Ohio’s Colemine Records shares a vibe and aesthetic with the extended Daptone family of artists like the late Charles Bradley and Sharon Jones.

Durand Jones & the Indications

Saturday, 1:30pm, Miller Lite stage

Durand Jones came up playing church music in the small rural community of Hillaryville, La., some 30 miles south of Baton Rouge. When he left to study classical saxophone in Indiana, he accidentally became a singer and landed a crack soul band in the process.

Teaming up with fellow music students Aaron Frazer (drums, vocals), Blake Rhein (guitar), Kyle Houpt (bass), and Steve Okonski (organ), the upstarts started laying down tracks on a Tascam 4-track cassette recorder in a Bloomington basement. Studio may be too generous a word.

"The sessions were a lot of sitting around and listening to 45s," explains Frazer, "and then going down in the basement and taking a really simple musical idea – something we loved, whether it was the way the drums sounded, or a chord progression – and turning that into a song."

That resulted in an eponymous debut on Ohio's Colemine Records that shares a vibe and aesthetic with the extended Daptone family of artists like the late Charles Bradley and Sharon Jones. Barely 30, Jones remains a dynamic frontman, but cedes the stage to Frazer for slow ballad "Is It Any Wonder?," which the percussionist blesses with a velvety falsetto.

"It was really strange," Frazer remembers. "I knew that style as sweet soul or doo-wop, but when we put out the record, that song in particular started getting all these comments online from Tejano people who were so excited about it. They talked about how it made them want to get into their cars and drive. That was our introduction to Chicano soul and lowrider soul. It wasn't an intentional thing at all, but they've become a real core part of our fan base."

Recently adding a cover of San Antonio's Sunny & the Sunliners to their live repertoire, the group figures to sweeten the pot with more sugary soul moving forward.

"It feels like we're carrying on a legacy that we didn't even know about," Rhein adds. "When you hear Durand belting and going crazy followed by Aaron singing super-sweet, the contrast really amplifies both of them."

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More ACL Music Fest 2018
Playback: Everyone Keeps Asking Me for ACL Fest Passes
Playback: Everyone Keeps Asking Me for ACL Fest Passes
Here’s why ...

Kevin Curtin, Oct. 5, 2018

More by Thomas Fawcett
The Gospel According to Lee Fields
The Gospel According to Lee Fields
Soul man tells it all ahead of Saturday’s ice cream social

June 22, 2018

Texas Platters
Brownout
Fear of a Brown Planet (Record Review)

June 22, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

ACL Music Fest 2018, Durand Jones & the Indications, ACL Fest 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Li'l Cap'n Travis, Ethan Azarian, Little Marzan
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
Pallbearer, Tribulation, Eagle Claw at Barracuda
The Scientists, Meet Your Death, Teenage Cave Girl at Beerland
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  