Pick a Headliner: Paul McCartney vs. Metallica

Photo by Gary Miller

Paul McCartney

Government Name: Sir James Paul McCartney, CH MBE

Nicknames: Macca, Paul Ramon

Hometown: Liverpool, England

Active Since: 1957

Genre: Pop, rock, classical, electronica

Number of Studio Albums: 47, including 23 with the Beatles

Number of Grammys: 18

Latest Release: Egypt Station

Influences: Elvis Presley, Little Richard, Buddy Holly, Carl Perkins, Chuck Berry

Notable collaborators: Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Elvis Costello, Kanye West

Breakout moment: The Ed Sullivan Show, Feb. 9, 1964

Songs He Should Play: "I'm Down," "I Saw Her Standing There," "Live and Let Die," "Let It Be"

Song He Shouldn't Play: "Silly Love Songs"

Notable Deaths: Rumors surfaced in October 1969 that McCartney had died in a 1966 car wreck and was replaced with a look-alike. Plus John Lennon, George Harrison, George Martin, Linda McCartney

Brave Experiments: Three electronica collaborations with Killing Joke's Youth as the Fireman

Stereotypical Fan: Baby boomers

Best Lines: "And when the brokenhearted people living in the world agree/ There will be an answer/ Let it be."

Last Local Show: Frank Erwin Center, May 22, 2013, his Austin debut

Notable Achievement: The Quarrymen, the Beatles, Wings