Pick a Headliner: Paul McCartney vs. Metallica

We break down each act's stats so you can make an informed decision

By Tim Stegall, Fri., Oct. 5, 2018

Photo by Gary Miller

Paul McCartney

Fri., 7:45pm, American Express stage

Government Name: Sir James Paul McCartney, CH MBE

Nicknames: Macca, Paul Ramon

Hometown: Liverpool, England

Active Since: 1957

Genre: Pop, rock, classical, electronica

Number of Studio Albums: 47, including 23 with the Beatles

Number of Grammys: 18

Latest Release: Egypt Station

Influences: Elvis Presley, Little Richard, Buddy Holly, Carl Perkins, Chuck Berry

Notable collaborators: Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Elvis Costello, Kanye West

Breakout moment: The Ed Sullivan Show, Feb. 9, 1964

Songs He Should Play: "I'm Down," "I Saw Her Standing There," "Live and Let Die," "Let It Be"

Song He Shouldn't Play: "Silly Love Songs"

Notable Deaths: Rumors surfaced in October 1969 that McCartney had died in a 1966 car wreck and was replaced with a look-alike. Plus John Lennon, George Harrison, George Martin, Linda McCartney

Brave Experiments: Three electronica collaborations with Killing Joke's Youth as the Fireman

Stereotypical Fan: Baby boomers

Best Lines: "And when the brokenhearted people living in the world agree/ There will be an answer/ Let it be."

Last Local Show: Frank Erwin Center, May 22, 2013, his Austin debut

Notable Achievement: The Quarrymen, the Beatles, Wings

Photo by Gary Miller

Metallica

Sat., 8pm, American Express stage

Government Names: James Alan Hetfield; Lars Ulrich, R; Kirk Lee Hammett; Roberto Agustín Miguel Santiago Samuel Perez de la Santa Concepción Trujillo Veracruz Bautista

Nicknames: Alcoholica (formerly)

Hometown: Los Angeles

Active Since: 1981

Genre: Thrash metal

Number of Studio Albums: 10

Number of Grammys: 9

Latest Release: Hardwired... to Self-Destruct (2016); ...And Justice for All (Remaster out Nov. 2)

Influences: Motörhead, Tygers of Pan Tang, Diamond Head, Iron Maiden, Misfits

Notable Collaborators: Dave Mustaine, Jason Newstead, Lemmy, The Simpsons

Breakout moment: Kill 'Em All, July 25, 1983

Songs They Should Play: "Whiplash," "Creeping Death," "Master of Puppets," "One," "Enter Sandman"

Song They Shouldn't Play: Prince's "When Doves Cry" (youtu.be/FgQ57Gv7W7k)

Notable Deaths: Bassist Cliff Burton, killed in a bus accident in Sweden, Sept. 27, 1986

Brave Experiments: 1991's Metallica, aka "The Black Album"; ill-advised Lou Reed collaboration Lulu

Stereotypical Fan: Lots of hair, ancient Damage, Inc. tour shirt (sleeves cut off), equally ancient greasy denim

Best Lines: "Exit light/ Enter night/ Take my hand/ We're off to Never-Neverland."

Last Local Show: X-Games, Circuit of the Americas, June 6, 2015

Notable Achievement: Chairmen of the board to extreme metal's Big Four: Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth, Anthrax

Friday ACL Fest 2018 Record Reviews
Asleep at the Wheel
New Routes (Record Review)

Oct. 5, 2018

Alejandro Escovedo
The Crossing (Record Review)

Sept. 28, 2018

ACL Music Fest 2018, Paul McCartney, Metallica, ACL Fest 2018

