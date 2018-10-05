Music

ACL Fest Interview: Big Thief

Brooklyn folk rockers in the Friday interview spotlight

By Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Oct. 5, 2018


The ferociously delicate crew’s most recent Lone Star performance occurred in June at Kerrville Folk Festival, where Lenker and guitarist Buck Meek have volunteered for many years.

Big Thief

12:45pm, Barton Springs stage

Fielding inquiries into her Brooklyn-launched folk rock group Big Thief, frontwoman Adrianne Lenker also narrates the background activities of her grandparents. Grandpa just returned from delivering for Meals on Wheels, and Grandma is testing out a thrifted espresso machine.

The idiosyncratic artist seems more tapped into these earthly happenings than musing over last year's tender, memory-laden capture Capacity. Nomadic thanks to extensive tours in recent years, she calls her present locale of the family dwelling in Grand Rapids, Minn., her "closest thing to a home."

"It really does blur together," she admits of constant transit. "You start noticing that there are humans and sky and earth and water, these basic things. The details are incredible, but hard to take in."

The ferociously delicate crew's most recent Lone Star performance occurred in June at Kerrville Folk Festival, where Lenker and guitarist Buck Meek have volunteered for many years. Lenker crafted new tracks en route with Meek, who delivered a spring solo album with Austin label Keeled Scales, as well as bassist Max Oleartchik and drummer James Krivchenia.

"It's this nonstop flow that's always growing and being tended to," details the singer about group songwriting. "Who knows, maybe some vegetables will pop up."

In her distinguishing method of airy poeticism, Lenker launches sentiments with a pleasant "hmm" and ends on a soft chuckle. This month, she returns to acoustic guitar for abysskiss, her first solo work since 2014. Recorded in a week with minimal tweaks, the pensive, scaled-back work comes out on Saddle Creek the same day as Big Thief's ACL Fest debut.

"With Big Thief, it's an alchemy of all of our energies, ideas, and creativity," the singer explains. "For this album, it feels so nice to have that intimate sitting down with myself and playing without being on anybody else's rhythm. The rhythm feels like its own."

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Rachel Rascoe
Saturday ACL Fest 2018 Record Reviews
The Breeders
All Nerve (Record Review)

Oct. 5, 2018

Sunday ACL Fest 2018 Record Reviews
The Nude Party
The Nude Party (Record Review)

Oct. 5, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Big Thief, ACL Music Fest 2018, Adrianne Lenker, Buck Meek, Kerrville Folk Festival, ACL Fest 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Li'l Cap'n Travis, Ethan Azarian, Little Marzan
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
Pallbearer, Tribulation, Eagle Claw at Barracuda
The Scientists, Meet Your Death, Teenage Cave Girl at Beerland
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  