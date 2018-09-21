Music

Will Courtney Record Review

Crazy Love (Super Secret)

By Doug Freeman, Fri., Sept. 21, 2018

Will Courtney Record Review

Resettled back to Central Texas, Will Courtney has likewise returned to a comfortable sound with third solo LP Crazy Love. 2016's Planning Escapes struck searchingly, diving into rootsy power-pop and a nostalgia for "The Days When Bands Could Make You Cry." Now, the former Brothers & Sisters frontman's latest platter rings even more confident in building a wall of sound from heavy Sixties and Seventies influences, such as Courtney's warm, nasal tenor ringing like Tom Petty. Opener "Too High Now" stings with Crazy Horse guitars, a wailing influence reinforced by covering late Neil Young sideman Danny Whitten on "Look at All the Things." Alt.country licks surface on the title track and steel-drenched "Drunk on Your Songs Again" and "When Will I Find My Love," which ache with a Jay Farrar loneliness. The song cycle turns through tunes about waiting out a wilting love through wasted nights, a classic theme reworked in Courtney's oddly soothing limited vocals. The final pairing of "Finally" and "Partner in Time" work back to find resolution and love. As with Brothers & Sisters' psych-laced pop harmony, Courtney doesn't try to remake the sound as much as find his perfect place within it.

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Will Courtney
Texas Platters
Will Courtney
Planning Escapes (Record Review)

Jim Caligiuri, Aug. 5, 2016

More by Doug Freeman
KGSR Rebrands as Austin City Limits Radio
KGSR Rebrands as Austin City Limits Radio
New licensing deal will re-invent frequency’s format

Sept. 6, 2018

Texas Platters
Ray Bonneville
At King Electric (Record Review)

Sept. 7, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Will Courtney

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Son Geezinslaw, Glenn Collins at Buddy's Place
Jitterbug Vipers
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
The Blues Specialists
at Continental Club
Robert Kraft Trio
at Continental Club Gallery
The Lost Counts
at Continental Club Gallery
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  