Music

The Young Mothers

Morose (Self Sabotage)

Reviewed by Michael Toland, Fri., Sept. 7, 2018

Texas Platters

Free jazz, hip-hop, punk, and thrash metal all battle against oppression on Morose with the exhilaration of a loud, cathartic noise. The multidisciplinarians in the Young Mothers gleefully cram notes ripped from each genre into spaces barely big enough to hold them on their second LP. On "Black Tar Caviar," Ingebrigt Håker Flaten's thudding bass, Stefan Gonzalez's unhinged growl, and Jonathan Horne's shredding guitar grind under Jawwaad Taylor's philosophical rap and Jason Jackson's spherical sax. Drummer Frank Rosaly, meanwhile, whips around as if he stumbled across his colleagues playing different songs in the same room. The amalgam goes down smooth in the funky, jazz-hop of "Attica Black" and metallic jazzcore explosion "Jazz Oppression," but the energy spewing from smashing atoms remains. "Osaka" and "Francisco" take relatively straight post-bop detours. On paper, it all sounds too eclectic for its own good, but the musicians' deep understanding and virtuosity pull fierce focus on Morose.

****

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Zack Varner
Blues in the Nude (Record Review)

Jeremy Steinberger, Aug. 24, 2018

Texas Platters
Golden Dawn Arkestra
Children of the Sun (Record Review)

Michael Toland, June 1, 2018

More by Michael Toland
Texas Platters
Raquel Bell
Swandala (Record Review)

Aug. 24, 2018

Texas Platters
Paper Moon Shiners
Illusions of Composure (Record Review)

Aug. 24, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

the Young Mothers

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Kristen Gibbs
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Interrobang Brass, The Adventures of Wolfdog & Dirtboy at The Blackheart
Paul Oscher
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Casper Rawls
at Continental Club
Barfield, Tyrant of Texas Funk at Continental Club
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  