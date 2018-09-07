Music

Kydd Jones

Homecoming (LNS Crew)

Reviewed by Clara Wang, Fri., Sept. 7, 2018

Texas Platters

Randell "Kydd" Jones' third full-length leads with his airplane ticket back to Austin on the cover. After stays in Atlanta and Brooklyn, both etched into his R&B-infused rhymes, the hometown hero returns triumphant. Opener "Day 1 Freestyle," produced by ATX's own OVO rep Eric Dingus, twists Drake's signature "Run around town with my woes" into "Run around town with my ex," a nod to Jones first gaining notoriety at North by Northeast in Toronto. Like Dingus, the rapper is an Austin native, and the 31-year-old spitter odes his childhood ride-or-dies in a spacey drone. Highly versatile, his Texas drawl delivers a Rubik's Cube flow, assembling and disassembling cadences and consonants, but at times slipping into Migos-style ad libs. The 13 tracks glide on trancelike, hypnotic production, veering away from previous jazzier efforts. Eerie electronica sends you to space, then drops into minimalist snare riffs and insanely catchy Auto-Tuned hooks. Closing with "Top 20 Freestyle," Jones abstracts in two different voices on hitting the big time: "How high is enough?"

****

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Kydd Jones
12 Breakthrough Austin Bands at SXSW Music
Kydd Jones
After backing all kinds of rap/R&B/soul luminaries, Kydd Jones is putting his own sound on the front burner

Kahron Spearman, March 9, 2018

Beat Box
Beat Box
Sanct Ep, Phranye West, The Righteous EP, Free Beer (Record Review)

Chase Hoffberger, Sept. 28, 2012

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Christeene
Basura (Record Review)

Alejandra Ramirez, Aug. 10, 2018

Texas Platters
Brownout
Fear of a Brown Planet (Record Review)

Thomas Fawcett, June 22, 2018

More by Clara Wang
Babes Fest Thrives
Babes Fest Thrives
How to art female empowerment

Sept. 3, 2018

The Next Generation of Austin Hip-Hop
The Next Generation of Austin Hip-Hop
Young rappers reinvent the most streamed genre in America

Aug. 31, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Kydd Jones

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Kristen Gibbs
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Interrobang Brass, The Adventures of Wolfdog & Dirtboy at The Blackheart
Paul Oscher
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Casper Rawls
at Continental Club
Barfield, Tyrant of Texas Funk at Continental Club
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  