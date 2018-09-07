Music

Kevin Galloway

The Change (Nine Mile)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Sept. 7, 2018

Texas Platters

Stepping out solo after dissolving local root outfit Uncle Lucius, Kevin Galloway dishes smooth Southern soul on his debut LP. The nine tracks lull with a summer placidity, mellow and soothing behind Galloway's languid, rich vocals. From opener "Don't It Feel Good to Smile," the songwriter salves easy, country-licked melodies that contemplate gentle pleasures. At their best ("Miles and Miles," "We Don't Have to Say a Word"), they flash the power of Chris Stapleton in Galloway's controlled croon.

***

