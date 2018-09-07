Jason Eady
I Travel On (Old Guitar)
Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Sept. 7, 2018
Jason Eady cut introspective on last year's excellent eponymous disc, showcasing the strength of his songwriting in stripped ballads. This seventh LP takes a different turn altogether, though no less impressive. Recorded live with his touring band, the Ft. Worth-based troubadour kicks full-tilt into barroom burners and backporch pickers. It's his most fully realized effort, polished without losing grit, wit, or emotional impact. Eady's earned more recognition than he's gotten, but I Travel On might finally fix that.