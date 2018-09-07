Music

Jason Eady

I Travel On (Old Guitar)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Sept. 7, 2018

Texas Platters

Jason Eady cut introspective on last year's excellent eponymous disc, showcasing the strength of his songwriting in stripped ballads. This seventh LP takes a different turn altogether, though no less impressive. Recorded live with his touring band, the Ft. Worth-based troubadour kicks full-tilt into barroom burners and backporch pickers. It's his most fully realized effort, polished without losing grit, wit, or emotional impact. Eady's earned more recognition than he's gotten, but I Travel On might finally fix that.

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Jason Eady
Texas Platters
Jason Eady
Jason Eady (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, July 14, 2017

Texas Platters
Jason Eady
Daylight & Dark (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Feb. 14, 2014

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Joe Ely
Full Circle: The Lubbock Tapes (Record Review)

Raoul Hernandez, Aug. 24, 2018

Texas Platters
Uncle Pie Hole
Uncle Pie Hole (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, Aug. 10, 2018

More by Doug Freeman
Texas Platters
Justin Stewart
Renaissance (Record Review)

Aug. 24, 2018

Quit Your Day Job: Jess Williamson
Quit Your Day Job: Jess Williamson
Heart-on-sleeve song siren paid her dues, all right – right down to the staples

Aug. 10, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Jason Eady

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Kristen Gibbs
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Interrobang Brass, The Adventures of Wolfdog & Dirtboy at The Blackheart
Paul Oscher
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Casper Rawls
at Continental Club
Barfield, Tyrant of Texas Funk at Continental Club
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  