Music

D.T. Buffkin

Saturday Night, Sunday Morning (Shotgun House)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Sept. 7, 2018

Texas Platters

Like Garrett T. Capps' surreal honky-tonk, fellow Alamo city song twister D.T. Buffkin spins weird Americana on his sophomore platter. Buffkin's creaking vocals whine somewhere between Dylan and George Jones as the swaying music spins lightly through last call – growling and howling and wistful. From epistolary opening "A Correspondence" to the slurry swing of "Houston St.," featuring Augie Meyers' accordion, Buffkin billets back alley regret and amusement.

***

