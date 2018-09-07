Music

Bridge Farmers

Bridge Farmers

Reviewed by Christina Garcia, Fri., Sept. 7, 2018

Texas Platters

Three-man fuzznado Bridge Farmers exhales heavy, blues-rooted riffs that are twisted, flared, and refracted through pressurized metaphysical states of impending doom. On their eponymous full-length, bassist Garett Carr and singer/guitarist Tyler Hautala swell walls of destruction in complete harmony as the frontman's distant voice pipes in like a torpid boys' choir over your crappy elementary school intercom. Sometimes Sabbath, sometimes coiling psychedelic brain massage, the outfit keeps pace with Kyle Rice's unrelenting drums. His work is the thunder and lightning of this six-track storm. The Austin unit flexes together or not at all, culminating in a combustion of constrained metal on the final "Pyramids of Montauk." Huff some deep and proud Cap City exhaust.

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Bridge Farmers
Bridge Farmers' Superior Acid Metal
Bridge Farmers' Superior Acid Metal
Hawkwind and Sabbath didn't spawn the Austin trio, but they should have

Michael Toland, Aug. 10, 2018

Free Week Live Shots Part II
The Well, Bridge Farmers, Spiritual Wives

Michael Toland, Jan. 17, 2014

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
ST 37
ST 37 (Record Review)

Michael Toland, Aug. 10, 2018

Texas Platters
The Sword
Used Future (Record Review)

Michael Toland, June 29, 2018

More by Christina Garcia
Texas Platters
Ume
Other Nature (Record Review)

July 27, 2018

Terror Fest Picks
Terror Fest Picks

June 15, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Bridge Farmers

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Kristen Gibbs
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Interrobang Brass, The Adventures of Wolfdog & Dirtboy at The Blackheart
Paul Oscher
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Casper Rawls
at Continental Club
Barfield, Tyrant of Texas Funk at Continental Club
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  