Music

The Stan Laurels

Maybe (Kool Kat Musik)

Reviewed by Greg Beets, Fri., Aug. 24, 2018

Texas Platters

For his third album in the guise of a power-pop combo, multi-instrumentalist John Lathrop commingles longing melodies and oblique wit in a bid for three-minute transcendence. Contrasting the acoustic bent of his 2013 soundtrack for Billi & Theodore, this soundtrack for Lex Lybrand's Maybe Shower channels the fleeting moment when bands like Fountains of Wayne garnered significant commercial airplay. Lathrop, however, bends more philosophical than Adam Schlesinger. Buried beneath the cool synth hook that enlivens the midtempo title track is a pocket treatise on the random nature of being. "Poly Sigh" explores the fraught dynamics of opening up a previously binary relationship with a mixture of melancholia and abandon. On the lighter side, "Maximum Zen" mocks and marvels at devil-may-care playboys that are "more Chachi than Fonz." Lathrop wrote these songs to correspond to characters and events in the movie, but they're catchy and relatable enough to stand alone.

***

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More the Stan Laurels
Texas Platters
The Stan Laurels
Death of the Sun (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, March 12, 2010

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Batty Jr.
Wormholes (Record Review)

Rachel Rascoe, Aug. 10, 2018

Texas Platters
Christeene
Basura (Record Review)

Alejandra Ramirez, Aug. 10, 2018

More by Greg Beets
Texas Platters
Marmalakes
Please Don't Stop (Record Review)

June 1, 2018

Texas Platters
Powell St. John
Sultan of Psychedelia (Record Review)

May 4, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

the Stan Laurels

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Son Geezinslaw, Glenn Collins at Buddy's Place
Jitterbug Vipers
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
The Blues Specialists
at Continental Club
Robert Kraft Trio
at Continental Club Gallery
The Lost Counts
at Continental Club Gallery
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  