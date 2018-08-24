Super Thief
Eating Alone in My Car (Learning Curve)
Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Aug. 24, 2018
There's a specific sweaty dejection to lunching alone in a car. On their first label release, local noise quartet Super Thief reaches frenetic mania over the subject, self-discontent dripping from Cody Kimbell's strung-out verse. Channeling Eighties hardcore, "Gone Country" pulses with restless, writhing energy. Accounting for half the EP, 10-minute closer "You Play It Like a Joke ..." rails against false repent for toxic behavior. Devolving into a bassline under spoken lyrics, even its punk minimalism is relentless.