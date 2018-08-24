Pocket Sounds
You Are Not Alone
Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Aug. 24, 2018
Equipped with a CV of sideman duties for Okkervil River, White Denim, and Polyphonic Spree, multi-instrumentalist Mike St. Clair steps into his own experimental universe as Pocket Sounds. Layers of horn and synth escort the genre-swaying composer's tranquil vox, striking in a careful, unhurried elocution. Propelled by a drum-machine heartbeat ("7&O") and looping folk echo ("You Are Not Alone"), the jazz-trained local shapes electronic sonics to leave an organic impression.