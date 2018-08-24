"World fusion" generally means indigenous music combined with pop-oriented sounds geared toward Western ears. Indicative of the title Flamenco India, Austin guitarist Oliver Rajamani's ninth LP is a different beast, seamlessly blending Spanish flamenco, Indian classical music, gypsy folk, and Texas. With nylon-string guitar from Rajamani and co-picker Jerónimo Maya, and Hindu chants from the Rajasthani Langa Group, "Hitchaki" lands the most obvious amalgam, though a closer listen reveals percussion adopted from Latin jazz. "Al Cazaba" weaves swift six-string riffery with Indian claps and tabla atop an atmospheric melody that's as redolent of Romani music as the American Southwest. The two-part "Kalico" sums up the concept in 15-plus minutes, sitar meeting guitar meeting Romani strings meeting Lone Star folk in a way only Rajamani could dream up. Fusion doesn't have to be a dirty word.