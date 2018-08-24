Music

Oliver Rajamani

Flamenco India

Reviewed by Michael Toland, Fri., Aug. 24, 2018

Texas Platters

"World fusion" generally means indigenous music combined with pop-oriented sounds geared toward Western ears. Indicative of the title Flamenco India, Austin guitarist Oliver Rajamani's ninth LP is a different beast, seamlessly blending Spanish flamenco, Indian classical music, gypsy folk, and Texas. With nylon-string guitar from Rajamani and co-picker Jerónimo Maya, and Hindu chants from the Rajasthani Langa Group, "Hitchaki" lands the most obvious amalgam, though a closer listen reveals percussion adopted from Latin jazz. "Al Cazaba" weaves swift six-string riffery with Indian claps and tabla atop an atmospheric melody that's as redolent of Romani music as the American Southwest. The two-part "Kalico" sums up the concept in 15-plus minutes, sitar meeting guitar meeting Romani strings meeting Lone Star folk in a way only Rajamani could dream up. Fusion doesn't have to be a dirty word.

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Oliver Rajamani
Texas Platters
Oliver Rajamani
'Texas Gypsy Fire'

Jim Caligiuri, July 6, 2012

Rajamani Reviewed
Rajamani Reviewed

Jay Trachtenberg, May 4, 2007

More Music Reviews
Levitating Platters
Imarhan
Temet (Record Review)

Greg Beets, April 27, 2018

Texas Platters
Ingebrigt Håker Flaten’s Village Songs
Den Signede Dag (Record Review)

Michael Toland, Jan. 26, 2018

More by Michael Toland
Bridge Farmers' Superior Acid Metal
Bridge Farmers' Superior Acid Metal
Hawkwind and Sabbath didn't spawn the Austin trio, but they should have

Aug. 10, 2018

Texas Platters
ST 37
ST 37 (Record Review)

Aug. 10, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Oliver Rajamani

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Son Geezinslaw, Glenn Collins at Buddy's Place
Jitterbug Vipers
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
The Blues Specialists
at Continental Club
Robert Kraft Trio
at Continental Club Gallery
The Lost Counts
at Continental Club Gallery
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  