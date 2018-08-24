Music

Nervous Exits

Get Out (Sonic Surgery)

Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., Aug. 24, 2018

Texas Platters

Nervous Exits burned long and hot enough to squeeze out this 2006 CD finally seeing vinylization, then flamed out, casting ashes amongst local music scenesters the Golden Boys and Gospel Truth (guitarist Patrick Travis), the Ripe (drummer Nick Yaklin), Adam & the Figurines (bassist Adam Amparan), and the Dresses (singer John Yaklin). With second guitarist A.J. Sandoval (the Dazzling King Solomon Band), the Austin fivepiece fused MC5 garage power-drive and Gang of Four-like post-punk. Get Out thus sustains a relentless spasm that begins on opener "It's a Flash," the instrument-wrecking intro cohering into a rampaging riff rocker. Eight further furors range from dirty R&B ("Sidewalk Blues") and avant jazz freak-out ("Two-Headed Monster") to the second side's extended rave-up of the Del-Vetts' Sixties fuzzbox killer "Last Time Around." John Yaklin's larynx-busting vocals never lose melodic sense, and the band plays with all the abandon of kids just discovering the joy of playing rock & roll. Bet they were awesome live.

