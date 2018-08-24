Music

Madi Meeks

For You

Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Aug. 24, 2018

Texas Platters

The delicate debut of 16-year-old Madi Meeks is petal-like. Five swooning tracks enfold wistful remembrances and missed connections, arranged to spotlight the Austin native's lush, formidable tone. Her slow-burning, country-hued title track launches on a somber note: "Roses are red/ Romance is dead." Acoustic sparsity steps up "Broken Telephone," followed by swooning fiddle arcs for serene "Locked In." The eloquent intro bodes well for Meeks' evolution.

***

