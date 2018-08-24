Music

Kev Bev

Love Lemonade

Reviewed by Jeremy Steinberger, Fri., Aug. 24, 2018

Texas Platters

Austin genre defiants Kev Bev meld a cosmic hodgepodge of hypnotica. Behind horn and djembe-paced rhythms, the ninepiece ensemble bends blues harmonies with funk synths and disco omnichords that manifest dance music through ripe instrumentation. On opener "Radio Slay," Candace Collins' spirited vocals mount over jangly guitar and atmospheric horns, building a riot grrrl-esque crescendo snapped by a howling chorus and robotic, electro-synth breakdown. A rolling harmony reminiscent of Tower of Power paired with a "Superstition" bassline souls out "Something Special," while swinging percussion and silky piano on "Has Been" help Kev Bev proclaim adaptation as the antidote for change. Where the group's vast instrumentation adds emotion necessary for a dance project, at times "They Were Here First" and "Workin'" feel overproduced and underperformed, and "Cheers" comes off naive and oversung. Love Lemonade nevertheless succeeds as an uplifting nod to vintage funk.

***

