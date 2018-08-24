Music

Joe Ely

Full Circle: The Lubbock Tapes (Rack 'Em)

Reviewed by Raoul Hernandez, Fri., Aug. 24, 2018

Texas Platters

After the Flatlanders crashed and burned, or rather seeped back into the Panhandle, Athos retreated back home to Lubbock after sustaining three broken ribs as an animal wrangler for Ringling Brothers. Simple country instrumentation led by Lloyd Maines' lonesome steel leads the convalescence – a folk-rocker out in the wind, casting his deceptively calibrating tenor high and low in search of love and thrills. Four years later, 1978, Joe Ely returned to Caldwell Studios to demo his third major label giddyup, Down on the Drag. All told, these 15 tracks could qualify as a one-and-done if push comes to shove. From the moment Ely loosens a page out of Butch Hancock's book of West Texas anthems and Bob Wills' fiddler Curley Lawler cuts horse hair on "Windmills and Watertanks," Full Circle: The Lubbock Tapes spins truer than a high plains windmill. Six of the first nine tracks dissemble Hancockian poetics, delivered by their greatest proponent. Elvis accents to the chrome rockabilly of "Road Hawg," the small-town Saturday night of "Standin' at a Big Hotel," which got Ely signed to MCA, and another definitive performance of "If You Were a Bluebird" could pass for top-shelf Flatlanders. The second half pits guitar Hephaestus and ultimate foil Jesse Taylor against accordion master Ponty Bone on prime Joe Ely Band fare "Down on the Drag" and a slow-rolling "I Had My Hopes Up High" with an elastic Lone Star swagger missing from the LP itself. Thanks too to the horse that kicked some sense into Joe Ely.

****

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Joe Ely
Margaret Moser Tribute: Joe Ely
Joe Ely
“She always stirred up whatever trouble there was”

Doug Freeman, June 30, 2017

Panhandle Rambler
Panhandle Rambler
Out on a walkabout with Joe Ely, official Texas State Musician for 2016

Kevin Curtin, Sept. 18, 2015

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Uncle Pie Hole
Uncle Pie Hole (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, Aug. 10, 2018

Texas Platters
Garrett T. Capps
In the Shadows (Again) (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Aug. 10, 2018

More by Raoul Hernandez
ELO Times Out
ELO Times Out
Synth-pop perfectionists turn to stone

Aug. 15, 2018

Ponty Bone (1939-2018)
Ponty Bone (1939-2018)
They didn’t call the accordionist Mr. South Austin for nothing

July 13, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Joe Ely

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Son Geezinslaw, Glenn Collins at Buddy's Place
Jitterbug Vipers
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
The Blues Specialists
at Continental Club
Robert Kraft Trio
at Continental Club Gallery
The Lost Counts
at Continental Club Gallery
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  