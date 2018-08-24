Music

Ben Millburn

Sunglass Moustache

Reviewed by Kevin Curtin, Fri., Aug. 24, 2018

Texas Platters

Ben Millburn boasts a green thumb for atmosphere, germinating simple parts into lush musical bloom. Unfortunately, while the Louisiana native forges occasionally infectious sounds on his debut long-player, his writing borders on the downright inane. "ABCD, take what you need/ Shut up and don't tell me that the music's slow/ Maybe it's just you and not the rock & roll," he sings in the placeholder quality of opening lines to "ABCD." Similarly, the musically satisfying "I Feel Something," effectively employing an envelope filter guitar sound, gets ruined by Millburn's preen-rock croaking of improvised lyrical jive that, at one point, finds him vamping on a U2 album title. The 11-track effort isn't without charm: jangle-psych "Isayuletit" owns an enticing chorus, "Shoot It" could be a Pixies B-side, and the woozy, melodica-inflected tropicália of "Mr. Taco" demonstrates potent vibe.

*.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Batty Jr.
Wormholes (Record Review)

Rachel Rascoe, Aug. 10, 2018

Texas Platters
Christeene
Basura (Record Review)

Alejandra Ramirez, Aug. 10, 2018

More by Kevin Curtin
Playback: White Denim Breaks Free
Playback: White Denim Breaks Free
White Denim’s new LP Performance signals a new era of emancipation for Austin’s prog rockers, and Como Las Movies rides a nuevo wave

Aug. 24, 2018

Emme Evokes “Collapse”
Emme Evokes “Collapse”
Electronic pop mellowists conjure black holes in new clip

Aug. 20, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Ben Millburn

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Son Geezinslaw, Glenn Collins at Buddy's Place
Jitterbug Vipers
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
The Blues Specialists
at Continental Club
Robert Kraft Trio
at Continental Club Gallery
The Lost Counts
at Continental Club Gallery
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  