Music

Garrett T. Capps

In the Shadows (Again) (Shotgun House Records)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Aug. 10, 2018

Texas Platters

San Antonio produced an unlikely musical champion in Garrett T. Capps. 2016's Y Los Lonely Hipsters slanted a wry, irreverent grin, flashes of Hayes Carll or Todd Snider in Capps' ballads of bitching and bad decisions. In the Shadows (Again) maintains the underlying absurdity, but bakes a new, weird, hipster honky-tonk that hearkens alt.country and cowpunk while then turning both sounds on their head. The hard-twinging twang of opener "Born Into a Ballroom" and "Go Home" disorient with subtle effects, a lo-fi wandering through the dancehall in an opiate haze. Similarly, "The Interstate 35 Waltz" approximates Wayne Hancock on downers. Winding seven-minute side A closer "Here Right Now" rolls out like a West Texas road mirage in Capps' low drawl. The backside's "Baby Please" delivers the LP's most straightforward offering, sandwiched between the warm warp of "Dancin' Hands" and epic 11-minute closer "Trouble's Callin'." The effect is Texas surreal.

***.5

