Music

Christeene

Basura (Fix My Dick)

Reviewed by Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., Aug. 10, 2018

Texas Platters

Raunchy and provocative, Paul Soileau's debut album as Christeene, Waste Up, Kneez Down (2012), bashed all notions of gender and normality through a manic spawn of David Bowie and Mykki Blanco. Six years on, the queer local continues fusing hip-hop and gay culture on Basura. Opener "Aktion Toilet" goes for the jugular behind sharp, aggressive synths and fuzz-warped vocals, while follow-up "Top Kill" stomps full-throttle sci-fi metal wherein Mad Max meets King Crimson's "21st Century Schizoid Man" meets Beyoncé's "Freedom." The album feeds a broad sonic palette, from slinky funk groove "Traincake" and frantic cartoon whiplash "Hong Kong Superstore" to minimal rump-shaker "T.S.S.P." The singer's unabashed sexuality bobs and weaves both grotesque undertones in a deadpan snarl ("Whip Slide") and comedic caricatures atop a nasal drawl ("Stanky Place"). In a dangerous political world, Basura destroys stereotypes.

****

