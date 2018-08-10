Raunchy and provocative, Paul Soileau's debut album as Christeene, Waste Up, Kneez Down (2012), bashed all notions of gender and normality through a manic spawn of David Bowie and Mykki Blanco. Six years on, the queer local continues fusing hip-hop and gay culture on Basura . Opener "Aktion Toilet" goes for the jugular behind sharp, aggressive synths and fuzz-warped vocals, while follow-up "Top Kill" stomps full-throttle sci-fi metal wherein Mad Max meets King Crimson's "21st Century Schizoid Man" meets Beyoncé's "Freedom." The album feeds a broad sonic palette, from slinky funk groove "Traincake" and frantic cartoon whiplash "Hong Kong Superstore" to minimal rump-shaker "T.S.S.P." The singer's unabashed sexuality bobs and weaves both grotesque undertones in a deadpan snarl ("Whip Slide") and comedic caricatures atop a nasal drawl ("Stanky Place"). In a dangerous political world, Basura destroys stereotypes.

