A seasoned assemblage from other abrasive acts, Mujeres Podridas' second EP is a highly concentrated hardcore offering, each of the four tracks clocking in at under two minutes. Fulfilling classical punk bite and brunt, the quartet tweaks the recipe with prodding, post-punk guitar roughage and off-kilter additions. Dru Molina's supercharged Spanish-language verse flips from bite-sized staccato ("Sobredosis") to melodic growls ("Misterio Planeta"), topping off an addictive sample of the crew's raw power.

