Music

Israel Nash

Lifted (Desert Folklore / Thirty Tigers)

Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., July 27, 2018

Texas Platters

An Americana artist adept at psychedelic layering, Israel Nash expands into kaleidoscopic sonic textures on fifth studio album Lifted. Bass and drums rumble under Nash's starry, Dripping Springs sky alongside streaming guitars and synthesizer. One of two whirring instrumental intros on the LP precedes "Rolling On," a triumphant tribute to personal persistence. The brazen track sets the collection's ambitious tone, channeling the War on Drugs' steely maximalism and noted influence John Cage's randomized compositions. Ensuing "Looking Glass" introduces bright horns from Grupo Fantasma and orchestral accents via Wild Child, interwoven with Nash's ethereal vocal echo. Naturally sourced samples, including crickets on outro "SpiritFalls," imbue the album with a meditative state. On penultimate cut "Strong Was the Night," the 37-year-old sings, "Everything has a story/ All things they must pass/ Once it brought me strife and worry/ Now at times it makes me laugh." Lifted soundtracks the scaling of mountains, both geographic and internal.

****

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Israel Nash
Texas Platters
The Bright Light Social Hour & Israel Nash
Neighbors (Record Review)

Jim Caligiuri, Nov. 25, 2016

After the Flood
After the Flood
Israel Nash emerges from the Hill Country like a train coming through town

Jim Caligiuri, Dec. 4, 2015

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Bob Livingston
Up the Flatland Stairs (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, June 29, 2018

Texas Platters
Wilson Marks
Peregrine (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, June 29, 2018

More by Rachel Rascoe
Texas Platters
The Watters
The Watters (Record Review)

June 29, 2018

Texas Platters
Why Bonnie
Nightgown (Record Review)

June 22, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Israel Nash

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Joe Gee
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Irish Tune Session
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Conjunto Los Pinkys
at Continental Club
Willie Pipkin
at Continental Club
Jon Dee Graham & the LoJinx Orchestra at Continental Club Gallery
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  