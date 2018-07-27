Evil Triplet

Quick follow-up to last year's debut, Have a Nice Trip hews to the local power trio's modus operandi: acid grunge, space-tripping lyrics, and a general aura of extradimensional haze. Opener "Space Kitten" gains in texture from increased use of keyboards behind a blunt riff seemingly inspired by Mick Ronson's tenure with the Spiders From Mars. "Aren't You Experienced?" playfully tweaks Jimi Hendrix down to its backward guitar latticework. Bandleader Steve Marsh of revived Austin post-punks Terminal Mind revisits his old NYC band Miracle Room, plucking "Open Heart" from a long-gone cassette and staying faithful to its delay-soaked pound. He then throws everything – psych rock frenzy, electronic condiments, sly humor – at closing track "Apparition," taking the album home in epic style. Have a Nice Trip delivers exactly that.