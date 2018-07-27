In a parting gift to her hometown before heading to NYU's esteemed Tisch School of the Arts, 18-year-old Christina Cavazos delivers adept, charming pop on her third EP. Following 2016 debut About You and 2017 follow-up Cold , the six simple tracks play on her tranquil, gently enduring voice, accented by acoustic guitar and some stormier moments. Breezy beginning love song "Forever" and the folkie, vulnerable title track catch Cavazos at the foremost ends of her lovely spectrum, leaving space in between for future style definition.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle