Christina Cavazos
Mile Marker
Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., July 27, 2018
In a parting gift to her hometown before heading to NYU's esteemed Tisch School of the Arts, 18-year-old Christina Cavazos delivers adept, charming pop on her third EP. Following 2016 debut About You and 2017 follow-up Cold, the six simple tracks play on her tranquil, gently enduring voice, accented by acoustic guitar and some stormier moments. Breezy beginning love song "Forever" and the folkie, vulnerable title track catch Cavazos at the foremost ends of her lovely spectrum, leaving space in between for future style definition.