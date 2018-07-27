Music

Carry Illinois

Work in Progress

Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., July 27, 2018

Texas Platters

Dripping in steadfast tenacity even at its most downtrodden, synth-pop quintet Carry Illinois treads the tumults of body politics and queer self-acceptance on this fifth EP. Bubbly indie aesthetics combined with singer-songwriter Lizzy Lehman's encouraging verse lend the five tracks a guiding light. Strident "Scattered" layers gritty guitar fuzz over twee instrumentalism. "Runaway" dives deep into the frontwoman's childhood anxieties, asking, "When did you first begin to hate your body and your heart?"

****

