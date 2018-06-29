After nearly a decade in Germany, Tish Hinojosa returned to Austin mending heartbreak on 2013's After the Fair. Now, West flashes the promise of a songwriter fêted among the best and brightest locally during the Nineties. Her voice luminescent, emotive, and strong in tenderly constructed tunes, Hinojosa's songcraft likewise regains its peak luster on the title track, Southwestern ballad "Church of the Mission Bell," and Western swing "Can't Say It Matters Anymore." Jimmy LaFave's "Only One Angel" trembles to the classic jukebox sway of Chip Dolan's "Cryin' Out Loud." Hinojosa's third act brims with renewed inspiration.