Marcia Ball's fingers spark a party when they touch the keys. Shine Bright is a revel in tough times, the 2018 Texas State Musician of the Year as ever digging into her New Orleans roots for rousing grooves and anthemic declarations. Sax blasts against her incomparable piano boogies, but her vocal range constraints remain and the lyrics scan as an afterthought to the rollicking music. Molly Ivins' hellraiser "Pots and Pans" serves as a timely standout alongside a cover of Ray Charles' "What Would I Do Without You."

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle