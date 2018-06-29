Music

Marcia Ball

Shine Bright (Alligator Records)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., June 29, 2018

Texas Platters

Marcia Ball's fingers spark a party when they touch the keys. Shine Bright is a revel in tough times, the 2018 Texas State Musician of the Year as ever digging into her New Orleans roots for rousing grooves and anthemic declarations. Sax blasts against her incomparable piano boogies, but her vocal range constraints remain and the lyrics scan as an afterthought to the rollicking music. Molly Ivins' hellraiser "Pots and Pans" serves as a timely standout alongside a cover of Ray Charles' "What Would I Do Without You."

**.5

